Jacksonville woman accused of DUI, child neglect

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman is under both a criminal investigation and a Department of Children and Families investigation after the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said she had a 4-month-old in her Audi A5 while driving under the influence.

Kaila Exford, 25, is facing one count of DUI and one count of child neglect after deputies said she crashed her car into a curb on St. Johns Parkway late Sunday night.

According to an arrest report, when a deputy arrived on scene, the deputy found Exford slumped over in her seat with vomit covering both her and the interior of the car. The deputy also noted in the report that Exford had a slurred speech and “performed poorly” during a field sobriety exercises. According to the report, she said she had only one beer about six hours before the crash but could not remember what happened during the crash.

An eyewitness told the deputy that she saw the Audi travel onto St. Johns Parkway then go through a traffic light before crashing into the curb, rendering the car disabled, the report said.

According to the report, Exford was given a Breathalyzer test in which the results came back as 0.81.

Exford was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of DUI, and a felony charge was leveled against her because investigators said she had a 4-month-old child in the vehicle.

According to the report, there were no indications that the child was injured during the crash.

Exford was booked into the St. Johns County jail and was later released on $2,500 bond, according to online jail records.