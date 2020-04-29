Duval County extends school year into June
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County’s school year was pushed back from May 29 to June 3 to make up for the days lost when spring break was extended an extra week due by coronavirus, the school district announced Wednesday.
The adjusted school-year calendar will use built-in weather days -- June 1, 2 and 3 -- as instructional days using Homeroom, the district’s distance-learning platform.
While some early release days have been canceled, Wednesdays April 29 and May 20 will end at 1:05 p.m. rather than 2:50 p.m.
Updated 2019-20 district calendar is available at https://t.co/1DIT5dER3M. Note that last day of school is Wednesday, June 3. More info at https://t.co/mCzkPMm4I3— DCPS (@DuvalSchools) April 29, 2020
