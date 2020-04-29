Duval County extends school year into June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County’s school year was pushed back from May 29 to June 3 to make up for the days lost when spring break was extended an extra week due by coronavirus, the school district announced Wednesday.

The adjusted school-year calendar will use built-in weather days -- June 1, 2 and 3 -- as instructional days using Homeroom, the district’s distance-learning platform.

While some early release days have been canceled, Wednesdays April 29 and May 20 will end at 1:05 p.m. rather than 2:50 p.m.