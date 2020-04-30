Domino’s, Nassau County deputies team up to deliver free pizza

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Free pizza -- two words that every child wants to hear.

In Callahan, Domino’s Pizza joined forces with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday to deliver free pizza.

A total of 80 pizzas were deliver to families. Delivery drivers -- were given a police escort.

“We were just playing outside and we heard the cops and they handed us a giant pizza," said Ashley Vandever.

Vandever’s husband is a firefighter on the front line. They’re both caring for two children.

Children in the neighborhood also go the chance to get their pictures taken with the “pizza patrol.”

“I just wanted to give back to the community, want to take care of the customers that come up here all the time and buy pizzas, want to make sure they’re welcome at home," said Matthew Atkins, a manager of Domino’s Pizza in Callahan.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper was part of the effort.

“It’s a big surprise when you pull up and you got red and blue lights flashing,” Leeper said. “Going in to the community to put smiles on kids faces and adults too -- it makes you feel good.”