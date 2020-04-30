Georgia’s shelter-in-place expires tonight at midnight

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Georgia’s statewide shelter in place order expires tonight at 11:59 p.m. if Governor Brian Kemp decides not to extend it.

Kemp's communication office has not said when or if the governor plans to make an announcement on the matter.

At a press conference Monday, Kemp said they were gathering data to make a decision on what the next few weeks in the state will look like.

Right now in Georgia, some restaurants are open for limited dine-in service. Barbershops, hair salons, gyms, and movie theaters are allowed to open. Social distancing guidelines must be in place during all business operations.

At least 50 businesses in Atlanta and Savannah united and opted not to open, citing the Governor’s order came too soon. Operating under the hashtag #GAHospitality, they prepared a statement published as a full-page paid advertisement in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.

The statement also notes the responsibility of restaurant owners in managing their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic and their duty to safeguard the health of employees and visitors.

Bars, nightclubs, and amusement parks remain closed.

News4Jax Reporter Ashley Harding spoke to shoppers in Camden County, Georgia about their feelings on the possibility of the stay-at-home order being lifted. Tam Bunnell supports the idea.

"I"m ready. Everybody just behave and take your time. Think about it. It'll be good," she said.

However, opinions were split. Vietnam veteran, Bob Roche, said he's very concerned the governor will lift the order.

“For me, it’s an extreme concern. I’m a Vietnam veteran. As a result of Agent Orange, I have a bad heart, bad lungs, and diabetes. Dr. Fauci said those are three things, that if you get it, it’ll kill you. So I’m very concerned,” Roche said.

Early Tuesday evening of this week, the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard showed the U.S. death toll surpassed 58,365. That’s more people than the number of Americans killed during the Vietnam War, according to government archives.

News4Jax is closely monitoring communications from the Georgia’s Governor Office. Updates will be posted as they come in .