Nassau County officials announce plans for recovery information fairs as beaches prepare to reopen

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County officials held a news conference to address the reopening of the beaches and announce that two recovery information fairs will be held next week.

Emergency Management Director Greg Foster said the fairs will allow residents to obtain information and limited service and receive help from representatives of Nassau County elected government offices

The first fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 6, at the Northeast Florida Fairgrounds on U.S. 1 in Callahan. The second fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 8, at Yulee Middle School on Miner Road.

During the fairs, Foster said, social distancing and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed.

Nassau County Manager Mike Mullin also went over the rules for when the county beaches reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

County beaches will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day for most normal activities, such as swimming, sitting, fishing, surfing and laying out. For now, Mullin said, horseback riding and other commercial activities will not be allowed. Beachgoers will be required to practice social distancing and to limit groups to no more than 10 people. Parking lots will be open, but there will be no driving or parking on the beach, Mullin said.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said deputies will be assigned to patrol Nassau County beaches to make sure beachgoers remain safe, as well as remind them to follow social distancing guidelines and not gather in large groups.

“We want people to enjoy themselves because it has been a while since the public has been allowed on our beaches, but we just want them to do it responsibly. Doing this will allow us to get back to normal as soon as possible, so have fun, be safe, but be smart," Leeper said.

The Nassau County Board of Commissioners said it voted Wednesday evening to reopen the county beaches on Friday morning in hopes of helping ease the rush when the city of Fernandina Beach reopens its beaches at 6 a.m. Monday for all activities.

Foster said Nassau County Emergency Management personnel and volunteers will be at Peter’s Point beach access at 6 a.m. Friday and will be handing out cloth masks and providing information on social distancing and CDC guidelines. Foster said masks will also be handed out at next week’s information fairs, with a total of 1,000 masks available between the opening of the beaches and the fairs.

As far as Nassau County restaurants, Foster said they are being advised to follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan for reopening the state, which allows restaurants to reopen Monday at 25% capacity inside with tables 6-feet apart outdoors.