Columbia County offices set to reopen on Monday

Columbia County’s government offices will reopen on Monday but with some restrictions in place as part of the first phase of Gov. DeSantis’ plan for Florida’s recovery.

The restrictions vary depending on the county office, according to a county news release.

For example, the county annex building’s front doors will be locked, but a side entrance will be open for access to the Board of County Commissioners, Property Appraiser and Environmental Health offices.

Those visiting the Property Appraiser’s Office must enter on the north side of the building. The Fort White office is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, May 13. Those who feel uncomfortable visiting the office can contact officials at (386) 758-1083 to make arrangements for assistance.

Individuals who require Environmental Health services are asked to contact (386) 758-1058. No appointment is necessary. Those dropping off water sample or septic tank permits are asked to visit the Environmental Health Office and then call for service.

The Tax Collector’s Office, meanwhile, will have drive-through services available to those who have made appointments. Driver’s license and concealed weapons services will be handled by appointment. The office cannot offer driver’s tests currently. All other transactions will be handled via drive-thru from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Payments are accepted by mail, online or through the white drop box.

The county’s Building and Zoning offices are still closed, but they will continue to issue permits and do inspections while complying with health and safety guidelines.

Residents can get curbside service from all three branches of the Columbia County Public Library from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 4, through Friday, May 8. Starting on May 11, the branches will resume their normal operating hours but with safety restrictions in place.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Operations Center and Detention Facility will remain open but with controlled access. The Fort White office is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 11.

The county’s parks will also reopen on Monday, but groups will be limited to no more than 10 people. Community centers will remain closed until further notice.

The Columbia County Health Department’s office is open, but residents need to call (386) 758-1068 to make an appointment. The state Department of Health 24/7 COVID-19 Information Line is (866) 779-6121.

The main office for the Supervisor of Elections will reopen Monday. Questions can be directed to (386) 758-1026.

Effective Monday, the Clerk of Courts will issue marriage licenses and passports to those who have made an appointment. To learn more about the process, call (386) 754-7005.

UF/IFAS Extension Columbia County will remained closed to the public. All in-person 4-H and youth programming has been suspended until August 1. The building will open to the public on a limited basis starting on Friday, May 15. Contact information for the office will be available on the front door.