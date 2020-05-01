Daytona International Speedway to host Flagler County graduations

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Graduates throughout the country are approaching the finish line as they work to finish out their senior year from home, WKMG reports.

For students everywhere, graduating from high school symbolizes the end of a generation and the beginning of the next step in higher education.

Sadly, graduation ceremonies are being canceled, postponed and streamed online due to the restrictions in place as the entire world fights the spread of COVID-19.

Seniors in Flagler County will surely see the finish line as they are handed their diplomas while riding across the iconic black-and-white checkered start/finish line inside Daytona International Speedway.

“The France family has been committed to supporting our local schools in any way they can. We are unique in that we can comfortably accommodate these schools and provide an unforgettable experience for these graduates. We are honored to host these graduates and their families for this special occasion,” Chip Wile, President of Daytona International Speedway said.

The “World Center of Racing” will play host to both Flagler County high school graduations on May 31.

According to a news release, Matanzas High School’s ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. while Flagler-Palm Coast High School’s ceremony starts at 4:00 p.m.

“We had a committee made up of students, school administrators, district staff, and a member of the School Board. All of the members on this committee were determined to find a way for our graduates to have their ceremony as close to the original May 28th date as possible. Without the wonderful team at Daytona International Speedway, we probably would not have been able to do that,” Superintendent James Tager said.

Representatives from the two high schools as well as the District are now meeting with track officials to go over the logistics of the ceremonies.

According to the news release, each ceremony will be simulcast via radio inside the facility and live-streamed on FlaglerSchools.com.

Only one vehicle is permitted for each graduate and their family and all in attendance must remain in their vehicles.

“While this type of ceremony allows these students to come together one last time, we still must adhere to the CDC guidelines,” school officials said.

Additional details and procedures will be released to seniors and their families in the coming weeks.