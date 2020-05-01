Farm bureaus buy up food to send to Northeast Florida counties in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six local farm bureaus have partnered to buy nearly $40,000 worth of food from farmers who are struggling to sell their supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food will be split and donated to those in need in Baker, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties.

The Nassau County Farm Bureau partnered Friday with Callahan First Baptist Church in Callahan and Authentic Impact Journey Church in Yulee to load up Nassau’s collection.

News4Jax was there as volunteers loaded close to 15,000 pounds of fresh, local produce onto trucks to eventually distribute to residents.

“Both churches have an active food ministry within the Nassau County community,” said Jared Satterwhite, agency manager for Nassau County Farm Bureau. “And we chose to partner with these two churches to give back to those in our community that are in need as a direct impact of COVID-19.”

Other counties will host distributions and public giveaways at varying times and locations.

“There’s been an issue with farmers being able to get their crops out of the field and get them sold,” said Tim Stokes, president of Nassau County Farm Bureau. “Their normal chain of supply has been disrupted by COVID-19. A lot of them sell directly to schools, hotels, restaurants, so that has totally disrupted the supply chain for the farmers.”

Tens of thousands of pounds of produce from that supply chain will now go to people in Northeast Florida who have gone without. In this initiative, the bureaus placed attention on buying local farm-fresh produce specifically state or locally grown.

"We helped out some farmers that are really struggling right now to get their supply out and with folks that are hurting in our communities that need food,” Stokes said.

If farmers are the backbone of our nation than volunteers are the heart. Box after box was loaded up Friday by local farm bureau and church volunteers, all part of a community that showcases what it means to help your neighbor.

“I believe we are never more Christlike than when we are generous,” Satterwhite said. “And this generosity that you see today happening is a direct representation of our company, the very DNA and the heart of who we are. I’m thankful to be a part of our organization that stands for that and gives back in times of need.”

HOW THE OTHER COUNTIES ARE DIVVYING UP THEIR FOOD:

Baker County Farm Bureau: Giving half to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and local first responders to show their appreciation. The other half is for the community in need and will be done as a drive-through Saturday morning at the Baker County Fairgrounds. “Please come in the South Gate entrance. It’s a drive-thru event.”

Clay County Farm Bureau: Free giveaway Saturday, 8:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. or until all produce is distributed. Limit one box per vehicle. 2000 Henley Road, Middleburg.

Columbia County Farm Bureau: Donating theirs to the local Catholic Church food pantry.

Putnam/St. Johns Farm Bureau: Donating theirs to the local community via the Farm Bureau Women's Committee.

Duval County Farm Bureau: Donated their portion to the other five farm bureaus.