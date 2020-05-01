Jacksonville zoo remains closed to public, but animals got to meet a few guests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens as of Friday remained closed to the public, but as a surprise for the animals, the zoo invited some members of the media to help keep the animals engaged.

With empty sidewalks and a new one way walking path, the zoo is slowly preparing to reopen once it gets the green light. One important step in that process is getting the animals accustomed to once again seeing visitors.

“The animals are going to be excited to see the crowds again, because they notice the sights, the sounds, the smell,” said Dan Maloney with the Jacksonville Zoo.

Some animals, like the otter pups, have yet to see crowds of people.

And those who are used to interacting with large groups, like the giraffes, were a bit anxious because they haven’t seen crowds in weeks.

The zoo is also making adjustments to keep guests healthy.

“We don’t want to inadvertently have one person transmit something to another, so glass surfaces and we can just rope it off so people can still see it inside but really can’t touch," Maloney said.

Ticket sales will be online only. From Friday through Tuesday, the zoo is hosting another online auction to raise money.