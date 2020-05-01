Motorcycle thefts on the rise in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police say there has been an uptick in reported thefts of motorcycles within the past 30 days.

According to detectives, the thefts are happing all over the city and investigators are actively looking into whether the thefts are related to each other.

Jacksonville police tell News4Jax that motorcycles of every make, shape and model have become targets.

News4Jax expert Ken Jefferson says there may be a logical reason why.

“They’re primarily taking it so they can strip it down and get the parts of it because the parts have the most value,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson says it’s too early to determine if the thefts are part of an organized operation involving multiple people, but he believes the motorcycles are mainly being stolen and stripped down for parts.

“When you got that bike, the frame of the bike has a VIN on it so you got to either try to scratch it off and do something or try to sell it to a legitimate person but that would be very difficult with a scratched off VIN," Jefferson said.

Jacksonville police are now advising motorcycle owners to keep their motorcycles in a garage. If they can’t, lock the ignition since most thefts happen when the ignition is turned off but not locked. Tether the motorcycle to a stationary object and lock the forks and brakes. Install an alarm and if possible, periodically check to make sure your motorcycle is where you left it.

Jefferson says without taking these measures into consideration, a thief or thieves can easily steal your motorcycle, even while it left parked in front of your home.

“They can load it on the back of an automobile or put it on a trailer and drive off with it. It doesn’t make a whole lot of noise and it doesn’t attract a whole of attention while it’s being done,” Jefferson said.

In fact, it’s done so quietly by being rolled off and loaded that Jefferson believes many of these thefts likely happened while the owners were still inside their home.