Appointment slots for Jacksonville stimulus hit limit on 1st day, website says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In less than 24 hours, all the appointment slots that were made available for residents applying for Jacksonville’s $1,000 stimulus were filled by the end of Friday night, according to the city’s website.

It wasn’t immediately clear if slots could once again become available for applicants.

The demand to signup led to some frustration when phone lines and a website first opened Friday morning. More than half of the 40,000 appointments were gone in two hours.

Appointments and distribution of payment cards to eligible Duval County residents will start Monday and last for several days. The distribution will be on payment cards and the money is targeted to help residents pay their mortgage, rent or utilities.

Under guidelines recommended by Mayor Lenny Curry and unanimously approved by City Council earlier in the week, each Jacksonville household that earns under $75,000 and has documentation they’ve taken a 25% income loss due to coronavirus could apply to get the stimulus money.