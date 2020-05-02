BB’s in San Marco plans to keep dining room closed for time being, but it’s still serving food

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beginning Monday, restaurants in Florida are allowed to partially open their dining rooms to customers, but not every restaurant plans to reopen right away.

BB’s in San Marco told News4Jax on Friday that it’s keeping its dining room closed for the time being, to ensure customers and staff stay healthy.

“The reason why is because we want to make sure that we, ourself, are comfortable, our staff is comfortable, and we’re doing the best for our customers," said Jonas Loh, a partner of the restaurant.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that restaurants, as of Monday, will be able to offer outdoor seating with six feet distance between tables and indoor capacity at 25%.

Loh said BB’s feels its too soon to have customers dine in.

“We still want to make sure that once everything is more mellowed down, we’ll feel more comfortable opening up for the customers,” Loh said.

Despite some decrease in sales, Loh said business has still been good with customers ordering delivery, take out and curbside pick up. He said the restaurant is keeping a close eye on the virus and hopes BB’s devoted customers can dine in soon.