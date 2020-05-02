Jacksonville man who beat COVID-19 donates plasma to help others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man who survived COVID-19 said he donated plasma hoping that it will help others fight the virus.

Robert Henne said he’s thankful he’s aliveo knowing so many others have died from the same disease he battled.

“I was pretty lucky,” Henne said. “I only had a loss of taste and smell for a couple of days.”

He couldn’t taste coffee or pizza, but he beat the virus. Medical researchers wanted Henne to donate the plasma in his blood.

“They have antibodies that they have produced as a result,” said Dr. Chris Lough with LifeSouth.

The theory is that a COVID-19 survivor has produced antibodies in their blood to fight the disease. If you give that same blood to a current patient, it might help them fight off the disease.

On Tuesday, he donated.

“It felt really good to be able to do something for somebody else,” Henne said.

Henne said that he wants people to know COVID-19 is real, and that if plasma can save a life, he’s happy.

LINK: LifeSouth community blood centers