Parade of Jeeps & motorcycles honor health care workers in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Patients and health care workers at a handful of Jacksonville hospitals likely saw a parade of people in Jeep Wranglers and motorcycles drive by and wave on Saturday morning.

John Coffey, an associate at Ascension St. Vincent’s, organized the parade to honor local health care workers. The parade stopped at Ascension St. Vincent’s locations in Riverside and the Southside.

Coffey’s goal, according to a news release, was to show solidarity and support for all health care heroes. The group also visited Memorial Hospital and a few Baptist Hospital locations.