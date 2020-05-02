St. Johns County handing out gloves, masks, hand sanitizer to small businesses ahead of reopening

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County is giving away Small Business Recovery kits to support local employers in providing a safe and healthy environment for employees and customers upon reopening.

Next Monday businesses will be allowed to partially re-open dining rooms.

“The owner came yesterday so we measured everything so that we are definitely six feet apart,” said Debra Hickman of Grilled Cheese Gallery.

There are a limited supply and priority will be given to the restaurant, health care, hospitality, tourism and retail industries.

Restaurants and retail in the county can reopen and operate at 25% capacity while following social distancing guidelines.

A good change for local businesses in Historic St. Augustine that normally has lots of tourists.

“It’s been good. Slow but steady,” Hickman said. “We are excited, we have regulars and customers that we would love to see that could sit in.”

In an effort to help, St. Johns County is distributing kits that include 50 gloves, 50 masks and one bottle of hand sanitizer.

The businesses must be able to open to the public in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order, have five to 50 employees and not be a home-based business.

But Maryrose LaCavera, part-owner of an ice cream pie shop, is not reopening. She will continue serving customers online and through this service window.

“I think I will continue to do that and see how things go over a couple of months,” said Maryrose LaCavera, part owner of Piece of Pie. “I am going to leave things as they are.”

Though some businesses are eager to open and others are hesitant, everyone who spoke to News4Jax on Friday is looking forward to going back to work.

For more information or to sign up for the supplies, visit the county website, call the St. Johns County Business Assistance Hotline at 904-209-6050 or email ppe@sjcfl.us.