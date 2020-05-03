JSO: Pedestrian struck and killed on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle around midnight on Sunday while trying to cross Beach Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to a crash at the 10300 block of Beach Boulevard at 12:10 a.m., where they found a vehicle had struck a male pedestrian. JFRD pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Traffic Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives are investigating the incident.