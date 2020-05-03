60ºF

JSO: Pedestrian struck and killed on Beach Boulevard

The driver stayed on the scene

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Beach Blvd early Sunday morning, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle around midnight on Sunday while trying to cross Beach Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to a crash at the 10300 block of Beach Boulevard at 12:10 a.m., where they found a vehicle had struck a male pedestrian. JFRD pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Traffic Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives are investigating the incident.

