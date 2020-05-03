JSO: Teenager in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Jacksonville Police believe he may have accidentally shot himself in the head on Sunday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, they received a call regarding a person shot at Westgate Apartments on 5202 La Ventura Dr. East at 12:57 a.m.

Within minutes, officers arrived and found a teenage boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue provided emergency medical care and transported him to a local hospital.

Detectives say another child was present in the bedroom and witnessed the shooting. There were other people inside apartment at the time but they did not witness the incident.

According to the report, the 15-year-old was handling a firearm when it discharged and struck him in the head.

Investigators say the shooting appears to have been an accident. The investigation is ongoing.

The teenager’s condition is unknown at this time.