North Carolina deputies, US marshals arrest 2 in Waycross homicide

Two people were arrested last week in North Carolina in connection with a homicide in Georgia, authorities said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Cody Rienks, 27, and Kelly Hill, 36, both of Waycross, on Tuesday at a home in Pembroke, North Carolina.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rienks and Hill are each charged with being a fugitive of justice.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were in connection with a homicide on April 22 in Waycross. The Sheriff’s Office said Rienks and Hill traveled to Robeson County in the victim’s vehicle after the victim’s death. Deputies said the vehicle was also located when the two were arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Rienks, a former resident of Lumberton, North Carolina, and Hill will be extradited to Georgia.

The homicide is being investigated by Ware County Sheriff’s Office.