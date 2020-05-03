PCSO: child dies at the hospital from apparent drowning

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Saturday night that a child had been located and taken to the Putnam Community Medical Center after having gone missing.

The 4-year-old had been last seen swimming with his family at the boat ramp in Putnam County’s Lake Ida near Interlachen.

Cheif Deputy Colonel Joseph Wells spoke to News4Jax on the phone and confirmed that the boy died at the hospital , and the case is being investigated as a drowning.

Multiple units and law enforcement responded to the area, but PCSO did not provide any further information as the investigation is currently underway.

Colonel Wells said it is to early to determine if negligence was a factor, but the Major Crimes Unit has taken over.