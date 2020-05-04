Jacksonville still seeing development interest during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX Chamber President Daniel Davis said last week that developers are still interested in revitalizing downtown Jacksonville even as the city deals with the COVID-19 crisis, according to a report from Jax Daily Record.

“We have several properties poised for development and they’re A-plus properties,” Davis told the group’s Downtown Council during a Friday video conference. “I see this as a hiccup in our process. I don’t see it terminally damaging anything.”

The Daily Record, a News4Jax partner, reported that Davis said “we’ve had unprecedented economic development interest during this time,” something that surprised him.

To read more, visit JaxDailyRecord.com.