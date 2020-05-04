Salvation Army permanently closes Jacksonville child development center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida announced on Monday it has shut down its child development center in Jacksonville.

“In the height of COVID-19, we were forced to reassess the program’s viability, and unfortunately led to this conclusion,” the Salvation Army wrote in a media release.

The center was open for 21 years.

“After much deliberation, thoughts and prayers, we decided to close the Child Development Center. We will continue providing housing to the homeless, food for the hungry, emergency assistance for those in crisis, character-building programs for the youth, and a myriad of other services in our communities. We are only able to do the most good, to the most people, in the most need, because of the generous support and resources from our donors, partners and friends. We are so grateful to all who enable us to serve the whosoever daily,” said Major Keath Biggers, Administrator for The Salvation Army Northeast Florida.

All other Salvation Army of Northeast Florida programs will operate as usual.

Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children, the organization said.