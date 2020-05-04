Floridians take advantage of reopened state parks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the first phase of Florida’s recovery beginning Monday, select state parks were allowed to reopen to visitors with some restrictions in place.

The reopening of these parks gives families another outlet, besides beaches, to choose from if they want to get out of the house for a hike, bike ride or other recreational activities.

On Mon, May 4, some #flstateparks will re-open trails, day use areas & beach access w/ limited facilities. Visitors must practice proper social distancing, limit group size to 10 or less & stay 6 ft apart. As @FLDEPNews works on Phase 2 of reopening, see our webpage for the list. pic.twitter.com/28eInzMlbj — Florida State Parks (@FLStateParks) May 3, 2020

Big Talbot Island State Park was a popular spot on Monday with parking lots filled with cars as people walked the trails and beaches that the park has to offer.

"It is wonderful, we have missed it terribly here,” said Melinda Willaford. "It’s very low tide today. We’re going to go see what’s happening.”

The state has reopened roughly 80 parks as park of the limited reopening. Visitors should note that time limits apply, as do restrictions on the kind of activities people can take part in at the parks.

Adam Mostel said it’s something fun to do that provides a change of scenery. “It’s cool to get out in nature more instead of riding around in downtown Jacksonville," Mostel told News4Jax.

The Florida State Parks website has a list of current parks that are open and lists the restrictions for each park.