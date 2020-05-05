5-year-old pulled over driving parents’ SUV to ‘buy a Lamborghini’
Boy pulled over about five minutes into drive
A 5-year-old boy was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol after trying to drive to California to buy a Lamborghini.
Authorities spotted the vehicle going about 30 miles per hour on the freeway.
They pulled the car over and found the 5-year-old in the driver's seat, barely reaching the pedals.
The child had apparently gotten into a fight with his mom when she said she wouldn't buy him the luxury Lamborghini.
With $3 in his pocket he took the keys and drove off.
A sibling was supposed to be watching him while his parents were away.
He drove for about five minutes before being pulled over.
No one was hurt and no property was damaged, but charges could still be filed against the parents.
One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020
Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.