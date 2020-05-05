5-year-old pulled over driving parents’ SUV to ‘buy a Lamborghini’

A 5-year-old boy was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol after trying to drive to California to buy a Lamborghini.

Authorities spotted the vehicle going about 30 miles per hour on the freeway.

They pulled the car over and found the 5-year-old in the driver's seat, barely reaching the pedals.

The child had apparently gotten into a fight with his mom when she said she wouldn't buy him the luxury Lamborghini.

With $3 in his pocket he took the keys and drove off.

A sibling was supposed to be watching him while his parents were away.

He drove for about five minutes before being pulled over.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged, but charges could still be filed against the parents.