Flagler County libraries to reopen May 11

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County will reopen its libraries in Bunnell and Palm Coast on Monday, May 11, with the addition of making cloth face coverings mandatory.

The main Palm Coast library will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Bunnell Branch will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday only.

“We are very excited to be able to reopen the library to our patrons with some limitations,” said Library Director Holly Albanese. “Everyone entering will be required to have a temperature check and wear facemasks. Use of hand sanitizer is strongly encouraged.”

Under phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen Florida, libraries and museums are allowed to open back up at 25% capacity.

Library capacity is as follows:

Maximum capacity 25% capacity Palm Coast library 500 125 Children’s room 50 12 Teen Spot 25 6 DCR room 46 11 Main area (includes quiet reading room) 265 66 Meeting room (closed during phase one) 119 30 Bunnell library 50 12

Due to the requirement of 25% capacity, all activity and seating internally -- including use of wireless, browsing for materials, photocopying and studying -- will be strictly limited to no more than two hours per day.

“We encourage patrons to quickly find what they need and enjoy their books or other items from the comfort of their own home,” Albanese said.

Services include the following:

Computer use will be limited to a strict time limit of one hour of use per patron per day.

No interactive programs, games, puzzles or use of meeting room space will be allowed at this time, which means total number of people allowed in the Palm Coast library during phase one is 95. The library staff will continue to make available via Facebook and YouTube online videos for storytime, crafts and computer-related instruction.

Wireless access will be available from the parking lot 24/7.

Curbside service will continue.

Use of virtual/online resources is highly encouraged.

Passport service will be available by appointment only.

No Interlibrary Loan service during phase one.

No donations will be accepted at this time.

The library bookshop will be closed during phase one.

Quiet reading room will be closed due to limited capacity.

Below is information about materials:

Returned items will be quarantined for 24 hours prior to check-in and shelving or redistribution.

Fines will be waived during phase one.

Use of gloves when browsing is recommended. Staff will patrol every two hours for material that may have been removed from shelves by a patron. All items found will be put into quarantine for 24 hours.

“However, we cannot be responsible for a patron that looks at an item and places it back in its spot on the shelf,” Albanese said. “Please browse safely with your eyes and not with your hands.”

