Flagler County reopens some trails, tennis courts

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County on Tuesday announced the reopening of additional park assets with limitations as the cities of Bunnell and Palm Coast also ease restrictions.

The walking trail around the Carver Center fields in Bunnell is open. The trails at Graham Swamp and Lehigh Trail, both within Palm Coast, are open, in addition to tennis and pickleball courts at Old Dixie Park, the Hammock Community Center and at Flagler Technical Institute A1A Center.

“We wanted to provide some additional ability for our residents to exercise with proper social distancing,” said General Services Director Heidi Petito. “Walking trails are open, mountain biking trails are open, and tennis and pickleball courts can be used now. Of course, we reopened the beachfront parks when we removed time limitations at the beach.”

Community centers, playgrounds, sports fields, courts, pavilion rentals, the skate park and the buildings at Princess Place Preserve remain closed. The reopening of additional facilities will be re-evaluated after the success of easing these limitations has been determined.

Listed below is additional information for the parks within the cities of Bunnell and Palm Coast. As with Flagler County, social distancing guidelines must be followed.

Bunnell

JB King Park and Carver Fields

No access to facilities such as bathrooms and water fountains

Playgrounds, exercise equipment, picnic tables are off-limits

Palm Coast

Parks and trails are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but restrooms, playgrounds and pavilions are closed.

Birds of paradise nature preserve

Central park in town center

Graham swamp

Heroes memorial park

Hidden lakes trail

Long creek nature preserve

Palm coast linear park and St. Joe’s Walkway

Waterfront Park and Intracoastal Waterway Trail

Palm Coast recreational parks amenities and active sports parks -- including basketball courts, tennis and pickleball courts -- remain closed at the following locations:

Belle Terre Park

Community Center

Indian Trails Sports Complex

James F. Holland Memorial Park

Ralph Carter Park

Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park

Palm Coast Aquatic Center

Palm Coast Community Center

Palm Harbor Golf Course

Palm Coast Tennis Center

All residents and businesses are reminded to abide by executive and emergency orders, and follow Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, to include:

Staying home except when engaged in essential services or activities.

Practicing social distancing at all times -- people should keep a minimum of 6 feet of space between one another, and keep groups to less than 10, which includes while shopping, dining and exercising.

Wearing cloth face coverings when out in public and unable to maximize your social distancing -- more information about why to wear one and where to get one is available at on the COVID-19 page

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick.

In addition, those who are sick and/or told to self-isolate are to: remain at home unless seeking medical care, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a facemask around others and disinfect touched surfaces daily.

COVID-19 testing is available for Flagler County residents by making an appointment at 877-847-8747 or by visiting www.FlaglerCounty.org, and following the links for COVID-19 and then Screening & Testing.

COVID-19 health-related questions or concerns should be directed to your regular healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121.

COVID-19 business concerns should be directed to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation at 866-532-1440.

All other COVID-19 government services questions or concerns may be directed to a specific municipality or the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200.

Check for current information on Flagler County’s website www.flaglercounty.org, and follow “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Management” on social media. The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

Flagler County Government

Flagler County Emergency Management