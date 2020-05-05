Construction on new Jacksonville airport concourse suspended after dip in travelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Airport Authority has decided to halt work on the new Concourse B because outgoing air traffic has plummeted by about 96% since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

On an average day, more than 12,000 passengers flew out of Jacksonville International Airport in 2019. After the virus took hold, that number is down to 500.

When asked when work on the new Concourse B might resume, JAA said when air travel returns to 2019 levels, but offered no definitive time table.

The plan was to build a third concourse that would add several new gates to the airport.

Currently, the airport has two concourses, A and C.

Concourse B was demolished a decade ago during the economic downturn.

The new concourse would start with six new gates, with the possibility of expanding to 12 -- for a grand total of 32.

The goal is to attract local businesses and concessions to the airport.