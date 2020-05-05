Police ask for public’s help after man shot and killed with no eye witnesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from the public after a man was shot and killed late Monday. Police said they were called to the 600 block of Ellis Road South for a shooting just before midnight Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot. It’s not clear if the man was dead when police arrived or died shortly after. News4Jax reached out to JSO for clarification.

Anyone with information about this incident can email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call 904-630-0500.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.