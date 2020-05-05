Restaurants in St. Augustine Beach can apply for temporary outdoor seating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A resolution allows restaurants within the city of St. Augustine Beach to apply for temporary outdoor seating as long as the restaurants adopt appropriate social distancing measures.

On Monday, restaurants throughout the state of Florida were allowed to reopen, but they must limit their indoor occupancy to no more than 25% of their building occupancy.

Outdoor seating is permissible, but requires a minimum of six feet between parties. Restaurants can only seat parties of 10 or fewer people, and bar counters must remain closed to seating.

The resolution allows the Director of Building and Zoning in St. Augustine Beach to implement a special permit for the creation of additional temporary outdoor seating. All normal permitting processes are being waived, and will remain in effect for 30 days and be renewable.

St. Augustine Beach will waive all fees for the expedited permit.

HELPFUL LINKS: Application for seating permit | Resolution for temporary outdoor seating