Deputies detain St. Johns County resident for randomly firing gun at 4:30 a.m.

Published: May 6, 2020, 7:41 am Updated: May 6, 2020, 7:51 am

TREASURE BEACH, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies in St. Johns County are investigating what motivated a man to pick up his gun and start randomly firing it into the air early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in a subdivision on Rojo Road in the area of Treasure Beach in St. Augustine. Dispatchers said they received multiple calls of shots fired for several minutes just after 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies shut down the area and attempted to contact the shooter. He refused to leave a home for longer than an hour, but eventually came out and surrendered peacefully.

Deputies told News4Jax Reporter Lena Pringle the man could be criminally charged, but will make the decision once they finish the investigation.