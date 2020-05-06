Donations & support pour in for deaf Jacksonville man who was beaten & burglarized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After learning of a deaf Jacksonville man who was beaten and had his home burglarized, News4Jax viewers have contributed thousands of dollars to help in just 24 hours.

More than $4,000 had been donated to a GoFundMe account to help Jordan Whitty as of Wednesday evening. Whitty said he was beaten up in once incident, and two days later had his home burglarized. The crooks smashed through his sliding glass door and stole or ruined many of his belongings.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but no arrests have been announced in either crime.

Whitty, 25, lives at the Kings Trail Apartments on Toledo Road near Wolfson High School. He said he lives independently and walks 45 minutes to and from work every day, where he’s described as a hard-working cook.

A week after the pair of crimes, Whitty still had a piece of cardboard taped over the broken part of his glass door. His home was essentially left open and exposed to more break-ins. After News4Jax’s story on Whitty’s situation aired Tuesday, a maintenance crew replaced the broken glass part of his door with plexiglass.

However, he still described his living conditions as unacceptable and unsafe inside his apartment. The moisture in the air from a leak caused mold, he said, showing a buildup of mold spores on his air conditioning above his bed. To make matters worse, his home has rats and roaches, he said.

His case has garnered the attention of Congressman Al Lawson’s office and the Jacksonville NAACP. An aide to Lawson said she was looking into the situation. Several attorneys also said they would look into the treatment of Whitty.

“This makes me feel that I am being discriminated against,” Whitty wrote in a text message. “I just want to live my life, go to work and live in a nice place.”

He said he has made multiple requests in regard to the leak and the mold, but has not gotten help. His manager from the restaurant where he works said she has also tried to speak on his behalf and expedite the situation, but hasn’t seen any progress.

The property manager for the Kings Trail Apartments told News4Jax on Tuesday that she was aware of the problems. She said the ceiling couldn’t be fixed until the leak stopped and the water dried. She believed it started from a tub.

“We try to take care of residents best we can, but sometimes it takes time,” she said over the phone. “The unit will be serviced Wednesday or Thursday. We will take care of his unit.”

The manager, who asked not to be named, said she was trying to help and was in contact with Whitty.

On Wednesday, however, Whitty said he had not heard from the management company and does not feel he is a priority.

Other residents told News4Jax they had the same problems, showing leaky ceilings and evidence of pests and mold.

Kenyette Williams, an interpreter, donated her time to help Whitty with his issues.

“I was down and I was struggling,” Whitty signed. “I was depressed but now I feel great, I’m confident, I’m happy.”

He said he was so thankful for everyone who helped him after seeing his story. His goal is to move to a new complex closer to his work, which is at University Boulevard and San Jose.