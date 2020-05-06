Orthodontists prepare to re-open with new safety measures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many dentists and doctor’s offices across Northeast Florida preparing to reopen for normal procedures and services.

Dopazo Orthodontics in Jacksonville has been closed since mid-March.

“It’ll be a soft reopening,” said Dr. Leandra Dopazo. “We’re not going to see the same amount of patients that we have been typically seeing in the past.”

Patients will notice several new policies including an online wellness survey and a curbside waiting room to limit the number of people inside. There will also be a pre-screening area inside the office to check patients’ temperature and offer hand sanitizer.

“During this down time, these past seven weeks that we’ve been closed, it has not been a vacation at all," Dopazo said. “It’s been constant learning and taking several webinars to make sure we’re in line with everything and doing everything we need to do to return in the safest manner possible.”

Dopazo said they will also be wearing the recommended PPE and following social distancing guidelines inside the office. Sneeze guards are up in the reception area.

Several other practices in Northeast Florida told News4Jax they are implementing similar measures based on the recommendations of the CDC and American Dental Association.