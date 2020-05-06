St. Johns County offers online directory of open businesses

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County is encouraging its residents to shop and dine local using a website that lists open businesses.

The county launched the Shop & Dine St. Johns County program to urge patrons to support the local community by shopping and dining within St. Johns County.

The website (www.shopanddinesjc.com) helps residents and visitors find businesses and dining establishments that are open and serving the public using interactive maps and directories of contact and service information.

The county said it’s planning to roll out a mobile app version of the information soon that will be available for download through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

St. Johns County businesses or dining establishments that would like to be included in the Shop & Dine St. Johns County campaign, or provide updated information, can visit www.shopanddinesjc.com and select “Add Your Business Service” or “Add Your Dining Establishment."