TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned big rig blocks westbound I-10 at Chaffee Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Chaffee Road are blocked Wednesday by a tractor-trailer that overturned, spilling its load and blocking all three lanes.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 2:26 p.m. and is investigating the cause. There’s no indication anyone was injured.

Jacksonville police are helping with traffic control and diverting westbound traffic off at Hammond Boulevard. Visit our Traffic page for an interactive map of traffic conditions.