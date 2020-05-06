84ºF

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned big rig blocks westbound I-10 at Chaffee Road

Overturned semi blocks westbound lanes of I-10. (Florida Department of Transportation camera)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Chaffee Road are blocked Wednesday by a tractor-trailer that overturned, spilling its load and blocking all three lanes.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 2:26 p.m. and is investigating the cause. There’s no indication anyone was injured.

Jacksonville police are helping with traffic control and diverting westbound traffic off at Hammond Boulevard. Visit our Traffic page for an interactive map of traffic conditions.

A tractor-trailer spilled its load when it overturned on I-10 at Chaffee Road. (Florida Department of Transportation camera)

