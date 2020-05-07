Get takeout in Jacksonville? You may have paid a ‘packaging fee’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Check your receipt.

As more people have been ordering food to-go in the Jacksonville area, some have noticed an additional fee.

One customer posted on the NextDoor App that they noticed a $4 packaging fee after purchasing food to-go from Miller’s Ale House at The Avenues.

News4Jax started an online curbside order on the Miller’s Ale House website. The order summary didn’t list packaging as a fee, but toward the bottom of the screen, it said the tax field includes sales tax and a packaging charge, which explains how some customers could miss it.

The manager at the Miller’s Ale House told News4Jax there is a packaging fee and that the amount is determined by how much your order. Miller’s Ale House on Thursday released the following statement:

“It is our intent at Miller’s Ale House to be fully transparent with all pricing and fees. In 2018, we implemented a packaging fee when we upgraded to high quality, fully sustainable to-go packaging that preserves food quality. The 5 percent fee is noted on the guest receipt or is disclosed prior to placing an order, depending on the method of ordering. The mobile app is currently being upgraded with new technology to allow it to create a separate line item for the fee for greater transparency. We have made no changes to this fee since 2019.”

News4Jax checked around at a couple other restaurants.

Management at Chuy’s Tex Mex said they’ve always had a 6% packaging fee and couldn’t comment further. A customer at Chuy’s showed us their receipt, which showed the packaging service charge.

News4Jax asked Texas Road House and Red Robin. Both said they have no packaging or service fees for to-go orders.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association told News4Jax it hasn’t had any complains about packaging fees and that restaurants are struggling so the decision to have these fees depends on the restaurant.