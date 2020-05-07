Glynn County Board of Education selects new superintendent

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The Glynn County Board of Education has selected a new superintendent.

The announcement that Dr. Scott Spence was named the superintendent of the Glynn County School System was made during a special meeting Thursday.

“I am honored and humbled by being named superintendent of Glynn County Schools. I look forward to working with all of our stakeholders to continue the positive progress of our school system,” Spence said.

The selection follows a national search facilitated by the Georgia School Boards Association. The board named Spence as the finalist for the position in April.

“It has been a long process with 42 total applicants and many interviews. I am proud of our board for the countless hours and dedication spent on this process. We are looking forward to getting started July 1 with Dr. Scott Spence,” said Glynn County Board of Education Chairman Marcus Edgy.

Spence has 30 years of experience in education and currently serves as a mathematics coordinator for the school district.

In Glynn County, Spence also served as an athletics director, middle and high school principal, middle school assistant principal, and high school coach and mathematics teacher.

Spence earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a concentration in mathematics from Valdosta State University and master’s, specialist and doctorate degrees in educational leadership and administration from Georgia Southern University.

When not at work, Spence enjoys playing golf, fishing, boating, attending high school athletic events and spending time with his family.