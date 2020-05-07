Recruiting in the pandemic: Paxon sprinter commits virtually

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For high school athletes, recruiting has changed a lot during the global pandemic, and it’s causing college coaches to rethink the way they communicate with prospects.

Shaniya Berry is fast. Very fast.

She ran the 100 meters in 12.4 seconds in her first meet of the season, taking first place while representing Paxon. She had a goal of breaking 12 seconds by the end of her senior season. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. No more meets. No more team practices. And no more chances to impress colleges.

“I was talking to one school when things were normal, and COVID wasn’t around, I was offered a full ride,” Berry said. “But that was based off of the things that I was going to do later on in the season. And the fact that I didn’t even get to get a chance to drop my time down or to get that full ride to that school. It was like, wow.”

The end of the season also meant that Berry, like all the other high school track and field athletes, had no chance to improve on their times and impress more schools. So, without ever setting foot on campus, she accepted a scholarship offer from Southeastern University in Lakeland. All of the recruiting conversations were done virtually.

“It was the same thing they would ask if you weren’t quarantined but (the conversations) were more geared towards how I was feeling just now.”

Chester Hightower is the assistant track coach and recruiting coordinator at Southeastern. He said he had to get creative in the recruiting process this year.

“We have a virtual tour that’s online, and the same things that you see on that virtual tour, you’ll see on campus. So it’s nothing made up or anything like that,” Hightower said “The kids will get to actually see what’s going on on campus. The only thing that we do outside of that, you don’t have the chance to sit in classrooms and listen to the teachers and also meet some teammates.”

If Berry had improved her times as a senior, maybe a bigger school would have offered her a scholarship. Instead, she’ll head to Lakeland with track paying the freight.

“Usually, when I would go visit a school, I would meet the kids and visit with the coaches and the sprint coaches,” Berry said. “But like I said, times are unfortunate.”

And it won’t be long until she can actually set foot on campus.

“We still haven’t been there,” said Shawn Berry, Shaniya’s father.