Reopening St. Johns County businesses adapt to new normal

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Businesses in St. Johns County say they’re feeling good about reopening.

The St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce recently surveyed more than 150 chamber members to ask them about what they’re doing now that they’re allowed to reopen:

86% said they did not have difficulty rehiring employees.

59% of the business owners said they were either partially closed or worked remotely.

60% of the participating businesses reported having enough money to stay in business for at least the next three months and possibly longer.

10% said there was enough available money to operate for a month.

Gerry O’Hare, the owner of Borrillo’s Pizzeria and Beer and Wine Garden in St. Augustine, said Wednesday that business is slowly beginning to pick back up after the coronavirus pandemic caused the restaurant and so many eateries across Florida to change their business model from dine-in to pickup and delivery only. O’Hare said he didn’t lay off any employees but he did cut their hours. At one point, he said, the business was solely relying on local repeat customers because tourism traffic came to a halt. Then the National Guard unknowingly helped to keep the business afloat.

“We got four nice catering orders from them during this time and that really helped," O’Hare said.

On Monday, when restaurants in Florida were given the green light to allow customers to dine-in at 25% occupancy under phase one of the governor’s reopening plan, O’Hare learned that he qualified for a federal loan to keep his business afloat during this pandemic.

“The PPP money is more than likely going to come through for us. We requested it. And we’re very thankful for that," O’Hare said.

The PPP, or Payroll Protection Program, allows small business owners to keep employees on the payroll and pay rent, utilities and the mortgage on their building. The loan is forgiven if employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks. Prior to learning that he qualified for the loan, things were looking pretty grim for the business, O’Hare said. But he said the business is experiencing a renewed energy now that financial help is on the way, even during what he and so many other business owners describe as the new normal because of COVID-19.

“It’s mind-bending. I’m not sure I’ve fully adapted to it. I do know that what has happened is profound and it’s going to have long-reaching effects, but I can only speak for my business and I think we’re going to be OK," O’Hare said. "We will just keep doing what we do and be there for the community.”

The new normal is not only felt by restaurant owners but also retailers in historic downtown St. Augustine that have reopened.

The H.W. Davis clothing store is one of the oldest retail businesses in downtown St. Augustine that has survived hurricanes and now it appears to have survived the coronavirus pandemic that forced the store and many others retailers across Florida to close for more than a month.

“Six weeks of Sundays is a long time to not have a retail business open, so we were ecstatic that we could even open up at 25% capacity, which is fine for us. We’re not getting 100 people through the doors," said Mark Bowen, manager of H.W. Davis.

But it’s a different vibe now that customers are expected to practice social distancing and employees are wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the reopening survey by the Chamber of Commerce:

80% of business owners who were asked if they had enough personal protection equipment to reopen said they had enough.

But 69% said they needed masks.

Fortunately, masks are not limited at H.W. Davis.

“We stocked up a couple of months ago before the craze," Bowen said.

There was also no shortage of gloves and other PPE at Old City Souvenirs just up the street.

“We have masks that everyone is more than welcomed to wear if they don’t feel comfortable. We have gloves. We have hand sanitizer," said Amy Webb, manager of Old City Souvenirs.

When the store reopened on Monday, the owners had a plastic shield installed at the cash register desk to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But even though some stores are open with a limited number of customers coming in, other businesses remain closed.

“It’s really hard to watch that kind of stuff happen. Then again, we all have to adjust to the new normal," Webb said.

And right now, the new normal for these businesses is relying heavily on local customers because there are currently very few tourists in town.

“They’re shopping. There’s plenty of room to shop. They’re comfortable shopping, and in turn, they’re ringing the cash register," Bowen said.

On Wednesday, News4Jax didn’t see a lot of shoppers going into stores, but those who were out shopping appeared to be practicing social distancing.