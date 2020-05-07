Violinist represents Jacksonville airport in online music festival

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A violinist represented Jacksonville International Airport in an online music festival on Wednesday night.

JAX was among 23 airports across the United States that participated in the JetStream Music Festival, which was put on in support of the creative community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Eddy Fabrizio Castellanos, who represented JAX, regularly plays his electric violin at the airport as part of the in-terminal music program.

Castellanos is originally from San Pedro Sulas, Honduras. He said his first trip to the U.S. brought him to JAX, where he was impressed by a live pianist playing for travelers.

“I saw the piano in the airport and I went, ‘Oh, woah, there is music everywhere! I like the United States,’” said Castellanos.

Castellanos said he hopes his music helps calm travelers’ nerves and sparks an interest in music for young children.

“Maybe they’ve never seen an electric violin and they are, like, ‘Woah, that’s awesome,'" said Castellanos. “Maybe I am the first musician they’ve seen playing live.”

Castellanos currently lives in Georgia, where he plays for the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in music performance from Valdosta State University. He also works with the South Georgia String Project, which provides low-cost after-school music programs to students.