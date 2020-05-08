19-year-old charged with engaging in sex act with girl under 16

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 19-year-old was arrested and is facing one count of lewd and lascivious battery after he engaged in a sex act with a young girl, according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Ellenbecker, of St. Augustine, was booked into the St. Johns County jail. He was held on no bond as of Friday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, the girl is between the age of 12 and 16 and had met Ellenbecker through a mutual friend. Deputies said the girl let Ellenbecker in after he showed up unannounced outside her home at 4:30 in the morning. She told police they were watching television in her bedroom when he began to inappropriately touch her.

The report states that she said, “no, I’m not ready for this,” and that the girl told police that Ellenbecker physically restrained her and began removing her clothes. According to investigators, the girl fought back, and the girl’s mother walked in and caught Ellenbecker.

The girl’s mother told deputies Ellenbecker ran from the house, and according to the report, the girl underwent an exam at the Child Protective Services headquarters after the incident. The girl’s mother later identified Ellenbecker as the man who ran from her house.

When deputies spoke with Ellenbecker at his home, he told them the victim identified herself as being 17-years old, the report said. He was arrested Thursday.

The report also states the young girl and Ellenbecker were communicating with each other via snapchat.