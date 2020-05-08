Ex-Baker County mental health hospital employee accused of abusing disabled adult

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A former employee of the Northeast Florida State Hospital in Baker County was arrested on Thursday after she was accused of abusing a disabled adult.

According to a news release from Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office, Cami Leann Craig, 28, is accused of antagonizing and spraying a chemical at a disabled patient of the mental health clinic. It said Craig is also accused of chasing after the patient, and that the patient ran into a concrete wall while running away.

The victim was said to have a head injury, according to the news release.

“This incident is extremely concerning, and it is heartbreaking to imagine how scared the victim must have been," Moody said in a statement. “We trust these caregivers to take care of some of the most vulnerable Floridians.”

According to the news release, Craig faces one count of abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony, and up to five years in Florida State Prison.