Fernandina Beach to reopen on-beach parking at Seaside Park

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The city of Fernandina Beach will reopen on-beach parking at Seaside Park at 6 a.m. Friday.

As the city lifts some restrictions that were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials are asking everyone to still practice social distancing as they expect the area to be quite busy this weekend.

The Fernandina beachfront reopened Monday, and locals and visitors alike have been soaking it up this week.

“We just needed to get out of the house and enjoy what we haven’t been enjoying for the last couple of months,” said Frank Santorelli, who lives in Fernandina Beach.

“There wasn’t a ton of people this morning, we had the first parking spot. We drove two hours and there was nobody here,” said Sam Hoff, who was visiting Fernandina Beach.

In addition to on-beach parking, starting Friday, recreational facilities at Central Park, like the tennis and pickleball courts, will reopen at the same time.

The Skate Park at Main Beach will also reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, but when News4Jax stopped by Thursday evening, it appeared skaters weren’t really paying attention to that. Skaters said there are normally about five or six people out at the park -- not dozens like there were Thursday night.

“I’m not surprised because even when it was closed people were still coming to skateboard,” said Zandr Flint and Camden Smith.

The city’s restrooms at Main Beach and Seaside Park will reopen Friday and will be cleaned four times a day.

News4Jax checked in with the city manager’s office about horseback riding on the beach, which has been a hot topic in Nassau County. But the county will not be allowing horseback riding on the beach for the time being. The city told News4Jax it’s following the county’s lead on that, and county commissioners are expected to discuss the matter at next week’s meeting.