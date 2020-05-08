Glynn Academy, Brunswick High to hold graduation ceremonies in July

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School will be holding their graduation ceremonies in July.

Glynn Academy’s graduation will take place at 7:30 a.m. July 9 in the Glynn County Stadium.

Brunswick High School’s graduation will take place at 7:30 a.m. July 10, also in the Glynn County Stadium.

Students’ friends and families are invited to the commencement ceremonies, but attendees must practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

If students would like to pick up their diploma in advance and take a photo with their principal in their cap and gown, the student’s photo will be displayed on the big screen in Glynn County stadium. But students are asked to reach out to their principals as soon as they know if they cannot attend.

More information is expected to be released in the future.

You can watch the announcement about the graduation dates in the video below that was posted on the Brunswick High School Facebook page.