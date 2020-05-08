JTA awarded $15.2M grant for COVID-19 response

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority has been awarded a $15.2 million grant to help with coronavirus response measures as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

JTA will use the grant funds for operating, preventive maintenance and administrative expenses, which are necessary to maintain service during the COVID-19 public health emergency, the agency said.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100% of these costs.