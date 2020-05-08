St. Johns County beaches reopen to cars on Monday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County will lift its on-beach driving ban beginning Monday, according to a news release from the Board of County Commissioners.

Beginning May 11, visitors will be able to drive on the beach at all access ramps where sand conditions allow access. All standard on-beach driving tolls will be enforced.

Any annual pass purchased before the on-beach driving restrictions were put in place, will be honored for the rest of the season. The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners will also extend 2020 annual on-beach driving passes through the 2021 beach season.

Earlier this week, St. Johns County reopened its beaches to all activities.

County commissioners said visitors will still need to adhere to social distancing guidelines while at the beach.