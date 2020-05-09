Jacksonville Zoo draws crowd, reopens to the public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are new safety protocols for guests to follow after the Jacksonville Zoo reopened Saturday.

Tickets will be limited in each time slot to be able to control the number of visitors in the park.

You must keep your group to ten people or less. All staff will have to wear masks, and it’s optional to guests.

The zoo also has a number of new safety protocols in place to keep guests safe.

“We have had a heightened cleaning schedule in the park in general, especially with high touch areas, but just overall, we have hand sanitizers available throughout. We have various hand washing stations. We do highly recommend it and encourage all guests to wear face masks,” said Kelly Rouillard with the zoo.

The zoo has also implemented a one-way path through the park to encourage social distancing between visitors. General admission tickets were discounted.

LINK: Get tickets to the Jacksonville Zoo