JSO: Person shot on Jacksonville’s Westside Friday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to a shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside around 7:30 p.m., Friday evening.

Officers arrived to the 1400 block of Windle Street where they found an outdoor scene. There was a male in his sixties suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He transported himself to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Police, no information is known about the suspect at this time. Detectives have begun an investigation into the incident, including identifying potential witnesses.

JSO is asking anyone who has information regarding this shooting to call them at (904) 630-0500 or to email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.