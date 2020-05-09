Jacksonville mayor: Fighter tests positive for COVID-19, wont participate in UFC 249

Published: May 9, 2020, 12:01 am Updated: May 9, 2020, 12:06 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said on Friday night that a fighter who was scheduled to fight in UFC 249 has tested positive for COVID-19, and won’t be participating.

The 1st live sporting event since worldwide lockdowns started is happening in Jacksonville. We told you it would be aggressively tested and safe. A fighter has tested positive for coronavirus and will NOT participate in his fight in our city. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 9, 2020

According to a report by ESPN, Ronaldo “Jacare" Souza tested positive. He was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall during Saturday night’s event.

Souza drove to Jacksonville on Wednesday, ESPN said, and informed UFC officials that a family member might have tested positive. The report said Souza was asymptomatic, but he was tested, and the test came back positive Friday -- after he had appeared at the weigh-in for the fight.

ESPN said Souza was wearing a mask and gloves during the weigh-in and staredown with Hall.

The card is being televised on ESPN+ pay per view from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

No fans are permitted to attend the event.