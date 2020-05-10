Man arrested after St. Johns County SWAT standoff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested following a SWAT standoff in St. Johns County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

SWAT was called around noon to the home near R.J. Murray Middle School. St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan said it was believed that the man at the center of the investigation had barricaded himself inside of the home after shooting at a family member’s car.

After nearly four hours, deputies entered the home to find that the man had cut through the floor of the home and crawled underneath, Mulligan said. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to Mulligan, the man will face two charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.