Deputies: Felon facing more than 40 charges following traffic stop

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Johns County deputy’s keen eye led to the discovery of an array of drugs and weapons.

John Hurley, 33, of St. Augustine is facing more than 40 criminal charges after a deputy said he busted Hurley with a sizeable number of illegal narcotics and weapons.

According to the arrest report, just before 1 a.m. Sunday, the deputy was conducting surveillance when he noticed a car driven by Hurley pull into a Circle K parking lot near the intersection of Abbey Avenue and Arthur Street. The report states, that while parked in the lot, Hurley was observed going to and from the trunk of his car multiple times. The car had been in the parking lot for an extended period before it finally drove off.

When another law enforcement officer ran the tags on the car, it came back belonging to a blue Nissan, meaning the tags didn’t belong to the car Hurley was driving, according to the report. That gave deputies a reason to pull the vehicle over.

The report states a K-9 picked up a hint of narcotics, so when the deputies searched the car, they located:

94.9 grams of MDMA

12.8 grams of packaged methamphetamine

5.3 grams of marijuana

4 small bags of CBD gummies

1 pack of buprenorphine and naloxone

Loaded Glock 27

Three loaded .40 caliber magazines

Federal ammunition box with bullets

Hurley is prohibited from owning a gun because he has four felony convictions, the report shows.

As of early Monday afternoon, Hurley remained in the St. Johns County jail on $86,000 bond, according to online jail records.