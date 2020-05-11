Jacksonville Mayor invites Elon Musk to consider Florida for Tesla’s new headquarters

Published: May 11, 2020, 5:34 am Updated: May 11, 2020, 6:54 am

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In what one can only assume was a ‘nothing-to-lose effort', Mayor of Jacksonville, Lenny Curry offered an informal invitation for Tesla to join the Sunshine State.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Saturday to air apparent frustrations with shelter-in-place orders hampering business at the company’s main manufacturing plant in California.

It’s a frustration, Lenny Curry has an answer to. Jacksonville, Florida.

Elon, Consider Florida. Jacksonville, Florida. You can open immediately. https://t.co/sj6TlhpS9X — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 9, 2020

On Twitter, Curry told Musk he could open a plant in Jacksonville, Florida "immediately'.

Commenters got in on the action, too.

A supporter of the idea said, “Yes! Jacksonville. The weather is great, there is a seaport, taxes are reasonable, the mayor and the governor are pro-business, lots of real estate, and best of all, it ain’t California.”

A few critics noted that the headquarters move could increase the spread of the coronavirus. One user posted in apparent sarcasm,

“Just don’t mind the dead bodies. They’ll be stacking up after we pack the bars and nail salons.”

It’s not likely Tesla will change the course of its company with a move to the River City over a couple of tweets, though we acknowledge-- crazier things have happened, but the offer could send a message, that if nothing else, Florida is open for business.